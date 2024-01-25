California Public Employees Retirement System Has $22.99 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $22,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,631,900,000 after acquiring an additional 525,269,895 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 471.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after acquiring an additional 489,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

