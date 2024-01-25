California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Avery Dennison worth $27,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $198.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $204.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.38.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

