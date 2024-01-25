California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,393 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $28,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $203.71 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.75.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

