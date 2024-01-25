BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BJ shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.3 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $64.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

