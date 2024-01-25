Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $198.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.23 and its 200-day moving average is $186.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $204.51.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVY

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.