Asio Capital LLC Sells 140 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,843,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,594,000 after acquiring an additional 430,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

