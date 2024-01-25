Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 78,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.0% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 215,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $394.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

