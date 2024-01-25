Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

AMZN opened at $156.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $158.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

