Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $156.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $158.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

