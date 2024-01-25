Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $156.87 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $158.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

