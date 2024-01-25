5,700 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $151.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average is $134.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.