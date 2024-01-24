Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Shares Up 0.7%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.
Xero Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82.
About Xero
Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xero
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Xero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.