William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.09.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $272.42 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.71. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.