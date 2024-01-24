Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 511 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.93.

EQT Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.