Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Trading Up 0%

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$42.39 and last traded at C$42.25. 86,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 109,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.23.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.87.

