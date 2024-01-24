Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Trading Up 0%

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$42.39 and last traded at C$42.25. 86,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 109,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.23.
Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.87.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.