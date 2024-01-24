Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) & Trex (NYSE:TREX) Financial Analysis

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) and Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trex and Travis Perkins’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trex $1.11 billion 7.98 $184.63 million $1.78 45.65 Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A $1.12 8.74

Trex has higher revenue and earnings than Travis Perkins. Travis Perkins is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trex 2 7 8 0 2.35 Travis Perkins 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Trex and Travis Perkins, as reported by MarketBeat.

Trex currently has a consensus price target of $75.89, indicating a potential downside of 6.61%. Given Trex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Trex is more favorable than Travis Perkins.

Profitability

This table compares Trex and Travis Perkins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trex 17.73% 34.43% 19.94% Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Trex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Trex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trex beats Travis Perkins on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps. The company also provides Trex Transcend Railing products that are used in Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing products for a simple clean finished look; Trex Enhance Railing system; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for a contemporary look. In addition, it offers Trex Seclusions, a fencing product that includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. In addition, it designs, engineers, and markets architectural and aluminum railing systems, and staging equipment and accessories for the commercial market, as well as sports stadiums and performing arts venues. Further, the company acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under the Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex Pergola, a cellular PVC product; Trex Latticeworks outdoor lattice boards; Trex Cornhole boards; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-alternative composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, Cabinetry, and Storage products. It sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and Lowe's stores, as well as through its direct sales staff, independent sales representatives, and bidding on projects. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders. The company markets its products under Travis Perkins, Toolstation, BSS, Keyline, and CCF brands. Travis Perkins plc was founded in 1797 and is headquartered in Northampton, the United Kingdom.

