Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 57.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $56.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

