Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 124 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $225,731,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after acquiring an additional 277,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,234,000 after acquiring an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.58.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $642.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $588.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $647.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

