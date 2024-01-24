Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $530,000 Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Raymond James reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

