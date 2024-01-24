Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $512,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.19. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

