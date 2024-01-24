Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 160.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.26. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.