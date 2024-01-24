Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LVS opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

Read Our Latest Report on Las Vegas Sands

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.