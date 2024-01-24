Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.