Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 841 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 255.9% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Wolfe Research cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.11.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $174.97 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. ResMed’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

