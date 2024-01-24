Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 21 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.4 %

MKL opened at $1,456.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,412.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,441.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

