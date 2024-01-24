Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,230 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $100.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.76.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

