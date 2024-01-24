The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on March 29th

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Travelers Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $19.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $211.00 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $215.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.