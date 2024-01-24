Telos Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 218,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71,568 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $97.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $387.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

