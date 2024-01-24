Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $36,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDY opened at $441.98 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $421.82 and a 200-day moving average of $407.87.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

