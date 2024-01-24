Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $576.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

SNPS stock opened at $548.90 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $339.60 and a 52-week high of $573.77. The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $528.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.50.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

