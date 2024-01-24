State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Trimmed by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its position in State Street by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 19,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in State Street by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in State Street by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 41,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.82. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on STT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

