South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Trading Up 1.3%

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.
South Mountain Merger Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69.
South Mountain Merger Company Profile
South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
