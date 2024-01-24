Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives $19.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,727 shares of company stock valued at $106,878. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 103.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $16.63 on Friday. Sonos has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.28, a P/E/G ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

