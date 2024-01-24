SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.36

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 62815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

SLM Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,029,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SLM by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,720,000 after purchasing an additional 117,381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 884.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 135,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 121,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,685,000 after purchasing an additional 63,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

