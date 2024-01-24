Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 215,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 446,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.
Skyharbour Resources Trading Down 1.9 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$91.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.70.
Skyharbour Resources Company Profile
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
