Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Seagate Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the data storage provider will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

NASDAQ STX opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.57. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -78.43%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $92,189,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

