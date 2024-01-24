Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $462.28

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $462.28 and last traded at $462.28, with a volume of 8946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $450.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.39.

The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Saia by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Saia by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

