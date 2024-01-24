Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Royalty Pharma has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Royalty Pharma has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.51. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.96 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323 in the last three months. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

