QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $5.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,310.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 641,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,717,198. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 78.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

