Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,034 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,092,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $51,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NI. Barclays began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

