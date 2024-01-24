Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,197,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,761 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $45,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 447.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

F.N.B. Stock Down 1.1 %

FNB opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.