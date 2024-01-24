Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 143,735 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,735 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $42,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,536,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 710.2% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 288.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,280,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,111 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

