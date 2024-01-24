Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.46 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,110,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 227,085 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,464,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 73,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 208,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 222,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $148.68 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $150.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.