Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,082 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $42,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.39.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $460.77 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $472.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $425.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

