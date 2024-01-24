Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 34,791 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $45,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olympiad Research LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.