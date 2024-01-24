Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 4,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 12,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 116,337 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 139,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,258 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 410,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

