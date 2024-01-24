OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.29%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

