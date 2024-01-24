OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $19.80 Average PT from Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III bought 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $29,898.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at $286,352.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $38,057 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.02. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

