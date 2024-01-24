NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.6% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $598.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.16. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $185.80 and a one year high of $603.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

