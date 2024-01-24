Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.